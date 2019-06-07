BOISE - A Hayden man has been arrested for allegedly transmitting child pornography using a peer-to-peer network.
According to a release from Attorney General Lawrence Wasden's office, 25-year-old Caleb Furbee was booked into the Kootenai County Jail for alleged sexual exploitation of a child.
Anyone with information regarding the exploitation is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at 208-334-4527 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.