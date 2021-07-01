Kootenai County man arrested for attempting to murder ex-wife

KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID- 62-year-old Gregory K. Stocking of Dalton Gardens was arrested Thursday for allegedly trying to shoot his ex-wife.
The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office says that shortly after 3:00pm Thursday, they received a call from a woman saying a man in a red truck had just shot at her near the intersection of Highway 54 and Ramsey Rd. The victim was able to get away and called police from a parking lot in Athol.
When police began investigating, it was discovered that the suspect and victim have been divorced for about a year.
The suspect, Stocking, was reported to still have personal belongings on the property of his ex-wife's parents, and was asked to remove them. That request caused an argument.
Stocking was asked to leave, which he initially did without incident. About 45 minutes later, he returned to the property and let himself in with a key that he still had in his possession. This started another argument, leading to Stocking allegedly pulling a handgun and pointing it at the victim's face while pushing her to the ground.
The victim was able to escape, running through the gate of the driveway and flagging down a passerby for help. The passerby picked her up, and as they were driving away, Stocking reached the gate and fired multiple rounds in the direction of the vehicle. Thankfully, no one was hit by the gunfire.
Stocking then allegedly got into his vehicle and began to chase them eastbound on Highway 53 until the victim arrived at the parking lot in Athol. Stocking then fled the scene in a red Dodge pickup.
Multiple officers from KCSO, Idaho State Police, and Spirit Lake Police began searching the area attempting to locate Stocking. A resident in the area called dispatch and told them that a vehicle matching the description was stuck off Sheep Springs Rd north of Highway 54.
As Deputies were approaching the vehicles, an ISP trooper called over the radio that he had located the suspect in the area of Highway 54 and Wheat Ridge Road. Multiple units responded to the scene and Stocking was taken into custody without incident.
Stocking was booked into the Kootenai County Jail for Attempted Murder, 2 counts of Aggravated Assault and Domestic Battery. He has previous arrests for domestic violence in Kootenai County.