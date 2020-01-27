KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - A 20-year-old man in Kootenai County was beaten up shortly after proposing to his girlfriend when she found out he didn't ask her father's permission.
According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the call on Monday, January 27 at about 1:30 am.
The couple's neighbor called and said she'd heard yelling and a man's voice saying, "let me leave."
When deputies got there, the fight had deescalated and the woman now faces domestic violence charges.
Kootenai County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Ryan Higgins said that as far as they know, the wedding is still on.
No one was taken into custody.
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, you can call the Safe Passage Violence Prevention Center at (208)664-9303.
