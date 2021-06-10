KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID- 42-year-old Thaddeus J. Collett was sentenced to up to 25 years in prison Wednesday for Sexual Abuse of a Child, the Kootenai County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has announced.
Collett plead guilty earlier this year to having sexual contact with a 15-year-old girl in October and November of 2019. His criminal history included seven misdemeanor convictions and six felony convictions, and is considered a high risk to reoffend.
District Judge John Mitchell ordered that the first twenty years of the sentence be fixed, and the remaining five indeterminate.
Prosecuting Attorney Barry McHugh praised both the investigative work and prosecutors in this case, saying the sentence shows that the state had concerns that Collett had engaged in grooming prior to abusing the child. McHugh has the facts in this case combined with Collett's criminal history justify the lengthy prison sentence.