COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Starting Friday, July 1st, 2022 the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office Marine Division with the North Idaho DUI Task force will be conducting extra patrols on the water and around Kootenai County's Boat Launches.
Not only is it 4th of July weekend, it is also Operation Dry Water weekend for the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators, a national campaign to stop boating under the influence
Boating under the influence is a serious issue on Kootenai County’s waterways. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrols made 53 of the state-wide 57 Operating Under the Influence (OUI) arrests during the 2021 boating season. So far this year there have been 6 arrests for OUI. Many boaters who mistakenly choose to boat under the influence also choose to get behind the wheel of their vehicle after their boating activities, creating additional risks to the motoring public.
Kootenai County is bringing out all of their marine patrols, a staff of Sheriff's deputies, the North Idaho DUI Task Force, and even a couple boats from the U.S. Coast Guard from Seattle will be patrolling waters this weekend.
"Traditionally, we've had some bigger events happen this weekend because we have a lot more people out on the water and a lot of events that are taking place," said Sgt. Ryan Miller, Kootenai County Sheriff's Office. "Then you add alcohol to that and it just doesn't mix well, so we are planning on putting a bigger force out on the water to keep everyone as safe as we possibly can this weekend."