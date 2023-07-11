KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help identifying a man who broke into a U-Haul box truck and stole multiple vehicles.
The suspect entered the parking lot of an A to Z Rentals in Dalton Gardens on June 22.
He broke into a U-Haul box truck and attached an auto trailer before leaving the location.
About two blocks down the road, the suspect went to Harper Motorsports where he took a 2009 Camo Honda Foreman 500 and two 2020 Tan Yamaha DR2ET1X golf carts putting them into the U-Haul box truck.
The suspect appears to be a white male wearing a dark colored baseball cap, black or navy blue t-shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.
He is estimated to have stolen over $16,000 worth of property.
If you have any information about the incident or the identity of the suspect, please contact Detective Denning at (208) 446-1352 or jdenning@kcgov.us and reference case number 23-26597 or 23-26493.