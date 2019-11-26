KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Plan ahead for upcoming windy weather by making sure you have an alternate heat source available. That's the advice from the Kootenai County Office of Emergency Management ahead of upcoming Wednesday weather.
"Plan ahead by checking to see if you have an alternate heat source if the power goes out, such as a generator or fireplace, or check to see if you can stay at a friend or family member's house," the office said in a press release.
The National Weather Service issued a High Wind Warning from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. Northeast winds of 45-50 mph are expected with gusts up to 60 mph possible.
Potential impacts for the weather system include power outages and downed trees. Travel may also be made difficult on Wednesday, especially driving for high profile vehicles.
"Winter weather can cause extremely dangerous driving conditions; by planning ahead and being prepared, you are working to ensure your safety and the safety of others out on the roadways. Keep a basic winter survival kit in your vehicle: flashlight, batteries, blanket, snacks, water, gloves, boots, first-aid kit, and never let your fuel tank go below half full on winter trips."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.