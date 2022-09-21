COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - Kootenai County officials are discussing the potential implementation of impact fees for new residents who decide to build.
The services in Kootenai County have certainly been impacted by the influx of people, and Kootenai County Commissioners hope an impact fee will alleviate some of the strain.
Most notably is the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office which has been struggling to keep up with staffing for months.
The proposal was brought forward to the mayors of Kootenai County by the board of commissioners.
For someone who plans to build a new house in Kootenai County, $593 would go to parks and rec, $566 would go to the Kootenai County Jail, and $492 would go to the sheriff’s office for a grand total of $1,651.
“We’ve used impact fees in the City of Post Falls for years and its helped us provide good services and helped us maintain those services,” Post Falls Mayor Ron Jacobson said.
But Mayor Jacobson is worried that Post Falls residents would be paying in double since they already pay for 911 services.
“If they’re paying impact fees to the City of Post Falls for those services, I don’t think they should have to pay impact fees to the county for services they’re already using,” Jacobson said.
It’s worth noting that Post Falls does house inmates in Kootenai County though.
The impact fees would look different for new commercial developments. They would pay 21 cents per square foot to the sheriff’s office and 25 cents per square foot to the jail. They would not pay anything to parks and rec.
The Mayor of Dalton Gardens, who is also a contractor, thinks it’s a great way to alleviate some of the burdens.
“It’s a great way to create fees for the infrastructure for our first responders,” Mayor Dan Edwards said.
For Mayor Edwards, this issue is personal. He called 911 a couple of weeks ago but nobody answered. He says a dispatcher called back several minutes later, but it’s a critical issue that Edwards says needs to be fixed.
If the impact fees were to be approved they would be active for ten years. At that point, they will reconvene and consider if the impact fees are still necessary.
“We need immediate response right now. We are understaffed in the jail, understaffed in the 911 department, and understaffed with the sheriff deputies who are on patrol,” Edwards said.
We’re in a very preliminary stage. KHQ is told the commissioners and mayors will meet to discuss this more in the future.