COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - Monday morning, the Kootenai County Commissioners approved a preliminary budget of $120 million. That’s a $12 million hike from last year, but Commissioner Leslie Duncan says that doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll be paying more in taxes.
“If your house increases in value the same as other people’s, then your taxes are going to remain the same,” Duncan said. “If your house increased less than other people’s then your taxes could go down, or if your value increased more than other people then you may be paying a little bit more of the burden.”
Commissioner Duncan is talking about your property assessment value, a story we ran several weeks ago.
That 3% hike is because of a larger demand for services. Commissioner Chairman Chris Fillios says it also stems from House Bill 389.
“The amount of money that was denied us by way of cutting back on the taxation, on our taxing authority, cutting back on the amount of new growth that we could take, basically shortchanged us by about $1.6 million so we have to make that up somehow,” Fillios said.
And in order to do that, a 3% increase was necessary. The influx of people, fillios says, is actually helping to alleviate that tax burden.
“When you get that dramatic increase in values what happens is the load is being spread over that wider base, which is driving that levy rate down,” Fillios said.
Lower levy rates and possibly higher salaries for most county employees, including the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office.
You may recall the stories we did on the sheriff’s office staffing shortage. The communications and detention centers could see an increase in salary. Starting pay for dispatchers would be raised to $24.75 and for detention deputies, $26. That margin is within 50 cents of what Spokane Detention Deputies are making.
Commissioner Fillios says it’s hard to tell if that salary increase will help with recruitment.
“It’s going to help somewhat. It’s going to help with retention. Whether it’s going to help recruitment is yet to be seen,” Fillios said.
Public input on the budget will take place on Aug. 31 and the final vote will be on Sep. 6.