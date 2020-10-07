COEUR d’ALENE Idaho – Kootenai County Clerk Jim Brannon announced that they had crossed the 100,000 registered voters threshold. He went on to thank the community of individuals that applied to be poll workers and assisted with the voting registration.
37,037 ballots were mailed out on Friday, Oct. 2, during the first absentee mail-out. Individuals who received ballots were only those who submitted an absentee request. A handful of voters opted to receive an absentee ballot in November. All ballot requests are certified and tracked by the Election Team before they are mailed. This ensures proper care and management of the ballots during the election process. This was a record number of absentee ballots requested by Kootenai County.
Brannon urged individuals to register before Election Day, due to the anticipated long wait times at polling locations. The state of Idaho also allows same-day registration on Election Day at any polling location. Brannon reminded citizens that each polling location will be set up to provide social distancing for the workers and voters.
"Polling locations are being established with appropriate social distancing and sanitizing stations for the safety of everyone" said Brannon.
You can check the status of your absentee ballot on idahovotes.gov. The polling places will be open from 8:00AM to 8:00PM on Election Day
