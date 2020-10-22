Despite the recent uptick in cases and hospitalizations, placing Kootenai County in the red zone for schools and businesses, the county will no longer enforce mask wearing.
Board members said, "I would like to rescind a mandate that makes it a public misdemeanor to not be in compliance, I would like to then propose that we make a recommendation that people wear masks under certain situations and for public health but it's not a mandate, it's a recommendation."
Members of the local medical community pleaded to leave the mandate as is.
"This virus is real, it is killing people in our community and not just those with covid19, if we run out of the facilities to take care of the patients with resources we are going to be in trouble, said Chief of Staff at Kootenai Health, Dr. Robert Scoogin.
Board members acknowledge the rise in Covid-19 amongst the area, but says the masks aren't doing anything anyways. " …nobody is wearing the damn mask anyways all they are is snubbing their nose at us. People are dying, they are going to keep dying and they are going to keep catching this stuff and giving it to one another right along till there is a vaccine for it," board member Walt Kirby said.
For residents and visitors of Kootenai County you will no longer be lawfully mandated to have or wear your mask in public or private settings. The Coeur d'Alene school board will hold a meeting Friday to discuss plans on handling the high risk red zone.
