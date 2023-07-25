KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Kootenai County Commissioners are giving citizens the power to decide whether they want to secure public open space on Rathdrum Prairie and other areas of the county.
There is a $50 million open space and park development bond that is appearing on this years election ballot. This would fund acquisition of public open space for scenic and recreational purposes and development for public use.
For this bond to be approved it will need a two thirds vote.
The goals and benefits to approving this bond, gathered by the commissioners include:
- Preventing future increases in traffic and congestion in areas that may otherwise be used for high density development
- Preserving natural open spaces with an emphasis on the Rathdrum Prairie, complemented by developing spaces for recreational and community gathering spaces
- Providing new recreational trail systems, open space play areas, dog parks, areas for farmers markets and other recreational opportunities imagined by Kootenai County residents
- Connecting existing recreational trail systems by acquiring parcels that will aid in linking existing systems including the North Idaho Centennial Trail, Prairie Trail, Highway 41 and Highway 95 trails
- Protecting local drinking water by acquiring and preserving open spaces over the Rathdrum Prairie Aquifer, which might otherwise be used for high-density development
- Preventing future overloading of area sewer treatment plants, potentially reducing taxpayer costs for future expansions of those treatment systems
The big question is how would this affect taxpayers in Kootenai County. Well, based on current conditions taxpayers would pay $8 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value. For the owner of a home with a market value of $500,000 the 20-year bond would see a tax increase of $30 per year.
The individual taxpayer costs are expected to decline over the next 20 years with continued growth in Kootenai County economy and tax base.
If this bond is approved, the funding would only be used to acquire open space properties within Kootenai County and pay for recreational amenities. The funds will not be used to purchase properties for other uses, fund public works projects not related to open space or recreation, pay salaries, fund equipment or pay for other items that do not directly benefit or enhance open space or recreation within the county.
The interest rate on the proposed bond, based on the current market rates, is 3.7% per year. The total amount to be repaid over the life of the bonds, based on the anticipated interest rate, is $71,980,000 including the $50 million in principal and $21,980,000 in interest.
If you have questions about the bond, visit the Open Spaces and Park Development website here for their frequently asked questions.