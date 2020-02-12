KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is reminding the public to be aware of a common scam making the rounds in the area.
According to the Sheriff's Office, several people have reported a scammer claiming to be a member of the Sheriff's office and telling the victim they have a warrant for their arrest. The scammer then tries to get personal banking information from the victim.
It's not a new scam, according to the Sheriff's Office and commonly the suspect will ask the victim to purchase gift cards and money orders to satisfy their warrant.
The Sheriff's Office is reminding the community that deputies will never call asking for money to satisfy any type of legal process. Deputies will collect limited personal information for investigations over the phone.
One of the victims was able to capture a callback number of (208)415-0747, which has an automated message stating you have reached the Kootenai (pronounced incorrectly) County Sheriff's Office in Coeur d'Alene (pronounced incorrectly).
The number is not associated with the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office and is most likely a burner phone and the number will be changing frequently, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Anyone who receives a call that seems suspicious is advised to hang up and call the real Sheriff's office at (208)446-1300.
