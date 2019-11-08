KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Kootenai County Sheriff's Volunteer Search and Rescue is looking for a possible overdue hiker/trekker.
Skyler Schnaidt, 25, last contacted his mother on September 5, when his intent was to walk across America while staying off main highways and interstates.
According to his mother, Schnaidt was supposed to call or text by the end of October when he exited roadways that followed the Coeur d'Alene River.
He is described as 6'6" tall with a slim build, green/blue eyes and light brown hair.
Contact the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office if you have any information about Schnaidt's whereabouts.
