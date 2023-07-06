KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office are asking the public for help in locating a husband and wife that are wanted for felony warrants.
The husband, Gene Massey, has warrants for a sex offender registration violation and an Idaho Department of Corrections probation violation.
His wife, Wendy Massey, has a warrant for an Idaho Department of Corrections probation violation.
Detectives have attempted to contact both of them to resolve these warrants but have yet to locate them.
If you or anyone you know recognize them or know their whereabouts, please contact the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office at (208) 446-1300.
To stay informed of the registered sex offenders in the Kootenai County neighborhood, visit the Idaho State Police website or the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office website.