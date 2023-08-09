COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - A local 12-year-old boy recently became a special deputy at the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office.
He’s dreamed of becoming a deputy since the age of seven, and recently that dream came true.
“All the chasing the bad guys and high-speed car chases,” Edward Vawter said.
Courage runs strong in his blood.
That courage helps him battle Freeman-Sheldon Syndrome, a very rare disease that affects the development of the bones, joints, and face.
So far, he’s had over 20 surgeries at just the age of 12.
And where does he get that courage?
“God means everything to me in everything I do. He’s just the best person to get to know,” Vawter said.
Edward, himself, is a very special person to know.
“He had a degree of courage and strength that really made quite an impression on me,” Kootenai County Sheriff Robert Norris said.
A degree of courage and strength that Sheriff Norris’ deputies must have.
“So I thought, you know what, let’s make him a special deputy because quite honestly he does bring something to this organization,” Sheriff Norris said.
And the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is not the only law enforcement agency inspired by Edward.
The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office in Denver, where Edward is having his surgery, was also touched by this special deputy.
“He was telling me that he has shot a long rifle. I said you can be on our sniper team anytime. Just let me know. As soon as you feel better and you’re 21 years old, we’ll put you to work if you really want to,” Arapahoe County Captain Chris Gulli said.
NonStop Local’s John Webb asked Edward if he’d take the job.
“Yeah. I might look into it,” Edward, said while laughing.
He’ll certainly have plenty of job offers with his inspiration, leadership, and bravery - something Kootenai County Lt. Zachary Sifford can attest to.
“But specifically for Edward to see the perseverance and the commitment, and then thinking about others. How he can come in and inspire us and encourage us. He prayed for us. Strong faith,” Lt. Sifford said.
Faith that makes him stronger and bolder, day after day.
“It makes me feel like I am going to get through this and everything’s going to go A-OK,” Edward said.