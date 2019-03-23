Kootenai County Sheriff Ben Wolfinger is defending his decision to use more than $20,000 seized in drug busts to support a child welfare program despite concerns raised by a former high ranking member of his own staff.
This is the first time we're hearing from Sheriff Wolfinger since our story Tuesday.
A statement from him says the money given to the Child Advocacy Center was above board and in compliance with federal rules.
While the statement directly addresses Captain Dan Soumas' claims, the sheriff was silent on several other accusations made in Soumas' wrongful termination lawsuit.
Among them, according to the lawsuit, the sheriff's office had been using forfeiture money without Soumas' oversight for at least a month before this donation was made.
And, when he raised concerns about the lack of oversight, Soumas claims he was told that "he better get on board or he would be gone from the KCSO."
Soumas lost his job less than four months later.
According to the lawsuit, Soumas had previously been reprimanded for sloppy paperwork and failure to perform other administrative duties.
A trial date has not been set yet and Soumas is suing for unspecified damages.