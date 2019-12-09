Kootenai County Sheriff's ask public to avoid area of Hayden Lake and Dodd Road after rollover

Kootenai County Sheriff's deputies are currently investigating a rollover accident near Hayden Lake Road and Dodd Road.
They are asking the public to please avoid the area.
This is a developing story, information will be updated as it is received.
Kootenai County Sheriff's deputies are currently investigating a rollover accident near Hayden Lake Road and Dodd Road.
They are asking the public to please avoid the area.
This is a developing story, information will be updated as it is received.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.