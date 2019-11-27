POST FALLS, Idaho - Two Montana residents are behind bars in the Kooteani County Jail after they were arrested during a traffic stop for trafficking methamphetamine.
According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, two deputies made a traffic stop on the vehicle that failed to use its turn signal and was driving without headlights on at 11:10 p.m.
When the two deputies made contact with the driver, he reportedly gave a fake name.
After some investigating, the deputies were able to identify the driver as 45-year-old Robert P. Chiefstick from Missoula, Montana. His passenger was identified as 36-year-old Rosalyn M. Redwood from St. Ignatius, Montana.
Deputies also discovered Chiefstick had a warrant out for his arrest in Montana, so they called in a k9 team from the Rathdrum Police Department was called in to assist in searching the vehicle.
According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, the K9 alerted there were drugs in the vehicle. During the physical search, deputies found nearly 5 pounds of methamphetamine in several different bags.
Due to the large amount of drugs inside the vehicle, both Chiefstick and Redwood were charged with trafficking methamphetamine. Redwood was booked on additional charges of frequenting and possession of paraphernalia.
Chiefstick was also charged with possession of methamphetamine, fugitive from justice, possession of paraphernalia, providing false information to a police officer and possession of suboxone.
Redwood is being held on a $50,000 dollar bond, and Chiefstick is being held on a $150,000 dollar bond.
