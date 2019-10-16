KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Kootenai County Sheriff's deputies are asking for information about a worksite trailer that was stolen from a job at milepost 21 along Interstate 90.
The white, 2017 Mirage 20FT cargo trailer was reported stolen on Oct. 12 and reportedly contained over $39,000 dollars worth of tools at the time.
The trailer also has a RSCI, or Record Steel and Construction, logo on the side.
If you have any information regarding this trailer, please contact Detective Kerzman at (208) 446-1366 and reference case #19-39848.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.