Update: A registered sex offender reported wanted earlier by Kootenai County Sheriff's Office was later arrested Tuesday night.
Tuesday just before 8 p.m., deputies responded to the 19000 block of N. Fantasy Loop near Rathdrum, Idaho, after a 911 tip saying that Carl Boisseranc was staying in a trailer on the property.
Responding deputies spoke with land owner who believed Boisseranc, a non-compliant sex offender, was still there.
Deputies discovered fresh tracks in the snow leading away from the property and followed the tracks for over a mile before Boisseranc was taken into custody.
Boisseranc was arrested for his warrants along with an additional charge for obstructing.
Previous coverage: The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help locating a registered sex offender.
58-year-old Carl Frank Boisseranc is a non-compliant sex offender who has avoided all contact with law enforcement, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Boisseranc has two previous arrests in Idaho for failing to register as a sex offender since December 2015. His original criminal conviction is for oral copulation by force in Santa Clara County, California.
Boisseranc has a current $10,000 arrest warrant for Failing to Register as a sex offender and is currently on Felony Probation for a sex offender registration violation.
If you have any information as to his whereabouts, please contact Det. T. Jackson at 208-446-2256 or your local law enforcement agency.