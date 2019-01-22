Update: A registered sex offender reported wanted earlier by Kootenai County Sheriff's Office was later arrested Tuesday night.

Tuesday just before 8 p.m., deputies responded to the 19000 block of N. Fantasy Loop near Rathdrum, Idaho, after a 911 tip saying that Carl Boisseranc was staying in a trailer on the property.

Responding deputies spoke with land owner who believed Boisseranc, a non-compliant sex offender, was still there.

Deputies discovered fresh tracks in the snow leading away from the property and followed the tracks for over a mile before Boisseranc was taken into custody.

Boisseranc was arrested for his warrants along with an additional charge for obstructing.

Previous coverage: The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help locating a registered sex offender.

58-year-old Carl Frank Boisseranc is a non-compliant sex offender who has avoided all contact with law enforcement, according to the Sheriff's Office.