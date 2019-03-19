Kootenai County Sheriff's Office accused of misspending drug money, lawsuit over firing

KOOTENAI COUNTY - A veteran law enforcer suddenly terminated from the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office back in 2017. The reason for the firing was unknown until now.
Former Kootenai County Sheriff's Captain Daniel Soumas claims he was fired over trumped up charges just weeks after he allegedly blew the whistle on what he believed was an illegal use of previously seized drug money.
Under federal asset forfeiture rules, it's legal for police departments to seize cash, cars, and even homes that may be connected to a crime.
But, there are very strict rules as to how those proceeds may be later used by law enforcement.
For example, the money can't be used to pay for someone's salary.
That's what the lawsuit filed by Soumas claims was happening, the sheriff's office allegedly planned to spend $30,000 to hire an individual at the Child Advocacy Center.
The lawsuit states Soumas flagged the county attorney about the potential violation on June 1st, 2017.
One week later, according to Soumas, he was brought before his supervisor and told that Undersheriff Dan Mattos felt Soumas was an "obstructionist" about the use of the drug account and that "he better get on board or he would be gone from the KCSO."
Soumas was fired a little less than four months later.
For its part, the sheriff's office says it cannot comment on pending litigation.
However, the lawsuit states that Soumas had previously been reprimanded for sloppy paperwork and failure to perform administrative duties.
Soumas' lawsuit, which was filed in March of 2018, claims he wasn't given a chance to defend his conduct in those cases.
He also alleges that the issues shouldn't have been a fireable offense especially given his exemplary record.
A trial date has not been set yet.