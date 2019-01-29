Kootenai County Sheriff's deputies arrested three teenagers early Tuesday morning who admitted to breaking into at least a dozen cars overnight.

At around 2:30 am deputies spotted the three teenagers acting suspicious near the Hayden Lake Country Club. One of the teens stopped and the other two took off, but were quickly located and detained.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the teens admitted to breaking into at least 12 vehicles in the Hayden area.

18-year-old Chase Parmer of Hayden, 19-year-old Richard Steele of Hayden and 19-year-old Dylan Riddle of Boise were all placed under arrest and charged with multiple counts of buglary, resisting and obstructing, grand theft and possession of stolen property.

The Sheriff's Office says they will be attempting to find the owners of the recovered stolen property.

"As a reminder the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office asked that you secure your vehicles and remove or secure valuables in your vehicle," the Sheriff's Office said.