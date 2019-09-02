With school set to begin on Tuesday, Sept. 3, the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office will be providing extra patrols around schools to make sure kids are safe and that drivers are obeying school-zone speeds and stopping for kids in crosswalks.
As school starts for all Kootenai Co. schools Tuesday, the KCSO wants to remind all drivers to pay attention in school zones and that speed limits drop to 20 mph in the zones during school hours.
The Sheriff's Office says in addition to watching your speed, kids will be walking to and getting dropped off at schools across the country.
"Please be on the lookout for those kids crossing the road and for those crossing guards helping the kids get to and from school," the KCSO wrote.