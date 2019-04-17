Kootenai County Sheriff's Office Gifts Exercise Bikes To Combat Health Problems

In the life of a dispatcher, no two days are the same.
"Every call is different even if it's same type of call coming in," Staci Syth-Benzon, a dispatcher at the Kootenai County 911 center said.
Syth-Benzon has been dispatching for close to 27 years.
She's taken calls of all different types.
And while Staci may not be the one responding to the scene, the trauma lingers.
"A lot of people calling in are very upset or angry, we need to calm them down, get the information we need for responders and their safety as they are responding," Syth-Benzon said.
Combine that with being glued to a chair for a 12-hour shift, the health risks double.
"We get up, we run in, we grab our lunch, come back and sit down, eat while we're working," she said.
But instead of biking to work, bike at work.
To applaud the dispatchers for their thankless work, the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office gifted an exercise bike to the dispatch center to combat the health risks.
The risks of prolonged sitting are detrimental to your health.
According to the Mayo Clinic's website, prolonged sitting comes with a whole host of risks including: high blood pressure, high blood sugar, and also could increase the risk of death from cardiovascular disease and cancer.
"It's nice to have something different," Syth-Benzon said.
The sheriff's office says they are working on adding more bikes to the dispatch center in the future.