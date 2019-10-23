KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is participating in the DEA's National Drug Take Back Initiative by holding a take back event Saturday, Oct. 26 in Hayden, Idaho.
If you have unused, unwanted or expired prescription medications, you can bring them to the Northern Lakes Fire Department Station 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dispose of them safely.
According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Department, 44 percent of Idaho youth said they got their misused medications most often from their own prescriptions; 27 percent who said they got medications from friends or family; 19 percent who said they took the medications from their friends or family.
If you miss the event, you can always dispose of you unwanted or unused prescription drugs at the Drug Take Back box in the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office lobby during business hours.
