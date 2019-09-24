HAYDEN, Idaho - Kootenai County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating after several young girls reported being watched by two suspicious men in the Hayden, Idaho area.
According to a release, the Sheriff's Office received reports about a suspicious man in his 20s to 30s wearing all black chasing two young teenagers who were riding their bicycles near E. Dakota Ave. and N. Maple Street in Hayden on Sept. 13.
The suspicious man was last seen near Government Way, and when deputies responded to the scene, they were unable to find him.
On Sept. 22, the Sheriff's Office received another report about two suspicious men following two different teen girls near the area of N. Maple Street and E. Honeysuckle Ave. in Hayden.
The girls said the two men, one between the ages of 30 to 40 and another between the ages of 50 and 60, were sitting inside either a 2000 Chevy Cavalier or Pontiac Gunfire with an Idaho license plate watching them.
The mother of one of the girls said the two men passed the girls twice before stopping in the parking lot of a nearby church and getting out of their car.
In both incidents, the children were not spoken to and did not have any direct contact with the suspicious men.
The two girls who were riding their bikes near the church on E. Honeysuckle Ave. said when they told the two men they were meeting their friends, they men got back into their car and drove away.
If you or your children encounter a suspicious person or circumstance, the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office asks you to contact their office at (208) 446-1300 and request to speak to a deputy.