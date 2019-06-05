KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is looking for anyone who might have information on a wanted fugitive.
Jason Daniel Smith is being sought for parole violations for original charges of possession of a controlled substance.
Smith has a tattoo of a cross on the inside of his left forearm, a tattoo of the word "Life" on the back of his left forearm and a tattoo of the word "Cali" on the back of his right arm.
Anyone with information that would help in the apprehension of Smith is asked to call the North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force at (208)665-4455.