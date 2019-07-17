HAYDEN, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing/runaway juvenile from the Garwood area.
They say 15-year-old Kyle Davidson was last seen on Dodd Road in the Hayden area. He's only been in the area for about five hours before running away from the Youth Rehabilitation Facility.
It was reported that he ran into the woods north of the home and has been missing since Tuesday, July 16 at about 5:55 pm.
Deputies responded to the area and searched the property and neighboring properties, but Davidson wasn't found. They continued to check the area throughout the night and morning and were still unable to find him.
Authorities say Davidson doesn't have any family or friends in the area and it's unknown what he was wearing when he left. He is currently not a danger to himself or the public, and according to his family, this type of behavior is normal when he's placed into a new home.
The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who sees Davidson to call them at (208)446-1300. They are also asking residents in the area to check their out buildings, as Davidson has broken into sheds to hide in the past.