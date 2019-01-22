The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help locating a registered sex offender.
58-year-old Carl Frank Boisseranc is a non-compliant sex offender who has avoided all contact with law enforcement, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Boisseranc has two previous arrests in Idaho for failing to register as a sex offender since December 2015. His original criminal conviction is for oral copulation by force in Santa Clara County, California.
Boisseranc has a current $10,000 arrest warrant for Failing to Register as a sex offender and is currently on Felony Probation for a sex offender registration violation.
If you have any information as to his whereabouts, please contact Det. T. Jackson at 208-446-2256 or your local law enforcement agency.