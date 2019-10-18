KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is currently looking for a wanted fugitive involved with several recent thefts.
According to the Sheriff's Office, they first got a complaint from a local resident back in September that her credit card number had been fraudulently used in several places around the county.
Detectives identified the suspect as 32-year-old Sarah E. M. Lewis of Hayden, Idaho. The investigation found Lewis had been working for a local medical office and had been stealing client's credit card numbers and using them to make fraudulent purchases.
On October 2, Lewis was arrested for aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a stolen vehicle. She subsequently bonded out of jail on those charges.
On Friday, October 18, detectives obtained a $75,000 warrant for Lewis' arrest. She was last known to be living in Hayden but it appears she's moved to an unknown location, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Lewis has a lengthy criminal history out of California dating back to 2005, which includes charges for grand theft, burglary, embezzlement, passing fictitious checks, forgery, false personation and fraud. She's also used numerous last names, including Neuman, Newman, Kinney, Cariglio and Garcia.
She was also once featured on the Dr. Phil show at the request of her family due to her thefts and lies.
Anyone with knowledge of Lewis' location is urged to contact the Sheriff's Office. Citizens are also asked to be vigilant in checking their debit and credit card statements and notifying their banks if fraudulent activity is suspected.
