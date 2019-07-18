COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman they say absconded from probation and has an active warrant for her arrest.
Heather Michelle Williams, 42, has an active warrant for her arrest for failing to appear. She is described as a white woman, 5'6" tall, 140 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information about Williams' whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact their local law enforcement agency.
For additional information, contact Probation Officer A. Simeral at (208)446-1988.