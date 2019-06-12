COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is encouraging the public to be safe when conducting online-based transactions by using their designated internet exchange area.
There is formal signage in place at the Sheriff's Office's main campus parking lot to designate where buyers and sellers can safely meet.
"The goal is to provide a safe space for residents to conduct transactions. Buyers and sellers should be aware that anyone who is unwilling to meet at a law enforcement site for the transaction may have ulterior motives and could be unsafe," according to a release from the Sheriff's Office.
The new signage is intended to direct buyers and sellers where to park and also to formally welcome them.