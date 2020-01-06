KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - After responding to and receiving several calls about vehicles that had slid off or became stuck on backcountry roads, the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office has sent out a travel advisory.
On Monday, January 6, the Sheriff's Office said ice-covered roads and increasing snow accumulations were to blame for the numerous calls of impeded vehicles.
With the cooler weather and large amounts of moisture forecasted for the region, travelers are cautioned that snow will continue to pile up in the backcountry. This, in combination with current icy road conditions, makes travel in those areas very hazardous, according to the Sheriff's Office.
As of Monday, the US Forest Service and the Kootenai County Snowmobile Groomer Program have installed barricades at certain trail heads restricting travel to snowmobile and tracked UTV/ATV only. Travel by all motorized wheeled vehicles in these areas is prohibited, including ATVs and UTVs.
"A violation of these travel restrictions is not only unsafe, but may also result in the operator being cited or even arrested," the Sheriff's Office said.
For a tracked ATV/OHV to be eligible to use groomed trails in Kootenai County, it should meet the following definition in Kootenai County ordinance:
"6-4-3: OFF HIGHWAY VEHICLE (OHV): An all-terrain vehicle (ATV), motorcycle, or utility type vehicle (UTV), under two thousand (2,000) pounds' unladen gross weight, with a maximum width less than seventy four inches (74"), which is designed for travel on snow or ice or over natural terrain and is steered by tracks, skis or runners.This definition of maximum width, includes the total width of the tracks installed on the UTV."
While travel into the backcountry is not restricted in other areas at this time, the Sheriff's Office is urging people to use common sense and preparedness if they plan on attempting to travel through these areas.
The Sheriff's Office is asking travelers to avoid traveling on snow and ice-covered roads as conditions will continue to become more hazardous and snow accumulations will rise.
They also offered the following tips to anyone who does attempt to venture into the backcountry:
- Carry tire chains, shovels, communication devices like radios, cell phones and a GPS
- If you do get stranded, stay with your vehicle
- Carry basic survival items like extra food, extra water, extra clothing including snow boots and blankets
- Most importantly, tell someone where you are going and when you will return
