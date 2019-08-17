Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, along side other law enforcement agencies, will have extra DUI patrols from August 16 through September 4.
According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, the emphasis is for the final days of the "Summer's 100 Deadliest Days of Driving" campaign.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration stated that in 2017 there were 10,874 deaths nationwide from drunk driving crashes.
The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office recommends that if you are going to be drinking, don’t drive, and to report drunk drivers to local law enforcement.