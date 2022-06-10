POST FALLS, Idaho - Law enforcement in north Idaho are on the hunt for a registered sex offender who failed to notify the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office before moving out of his residence.
Joseph D. Broadsword, 35, moved out of his place at the Post Falls Mobile Home Park without telling KCSO, which is illegal.
He has a nationwide extradition warrant for his arrest for failing to register earlier in 2022.
KCSO believes Broadsword is living as a transient. They have tried to reach him and get him to surrender himself but his numbers no longer work.
Anyone who sees Broadsword is asked to call KCSO at 208-446-1300 or their local law enforcement. He has distinctive tattoos on his head depicting a large red eye and horns.
Broadsword has a lengthy criminal history in Kootenai County.