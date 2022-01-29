HAYDEN, Idaho - The story of how 91 year old Henry Scheller was rescued from the freezing cold waters of Hayden Lake late Thursday night is harrowing.
Kootenai County Sheriff's Deputy Tanner Cox was on routine patrol near the Honeysuckle Boat Launch around 10 p.m. when he saw Scheller's truck heading right for the water.
"It caught me off guard, and almost had to double take at first to make sure it was a vehicle that went into the water," said Deputy Cox.
Deputy Cox jumped into action and quickly called for backup.
Deputies Zack Perry and Cody Ragan were there in under two minutes, before the truck was fully submerged in the lake.
"I grabbed him and pulled him out of the truck," said Deputy Ragan. "He couldn't touch where he was at, and as soon as I got him back to the midpoint of the bed [of the truck], is when Deputy Perry–well, he went in deeper than I did–jumped in and that's when we got him to shore. [Scheller] didn't know where he was at or anything."
The water was only 37 degrees Fahrenheit Thursday night; the air temperature was 21.
Deputies say Scheller was confused and lost, which is how he ended up in the lake. He was treated for hypothermia by paramedics at the scene. They rushed him to Kootenai Health, and he was released and back home by Friday.
Today the three deputies were honored and recognized for their overnight heroics with a ceremony, involving Hayden Mayor Steven Griffitts.
"On behalf of the citizens of Hayden and on behalf of their family and others, I'm glad you made it home safely, and I'm glad you brought him back safely," said Mayor Griffitts. "Thank you very, very much."
While this particular accident had the best possible outcome, there have been many others before that have ended in tragedy.
"Unfortunately these incidents happen all the time, and we recover a lot of fatals," said a Kootenai Co. Sheriff's Office Dive Team member at today's ceremony. "Had they not been there, I believe with my whole heart that would've been the case. But because they were there, he's with his family today."
The Spokesman-Review reported in 2018 that at least 11 people died at the Honeysuckle Boat Launch between 1995 and 2018, and there have been more incidents since.
Honeysuckle Avenue goes directly into the ramp and the water without a barrier.
The City of Hayden has tried to put up deterrents like signs to let drivers know the boat ramp is approaching, but when it's dark out the signs are a lot harder to see.
In April of last year, the city started the Honeysuckle Beach and Boat Launch Study, aimed at identifying traffic flow and safety challenges and creating solutions.
A handful of potential concepts were shown just this Wednesday at an open house at the Hayden City Council Chamber–including a proposal that moves the boat launch south of its current location.
Since the City of Hayden opened this study, hundreds of people have weighed in about how to improve the area.
The city is still accepting comments through February 11. Comments can be submitted by clicking here.