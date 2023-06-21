KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Kootenai County Sheriff's deputies have located and arrested a 43-year-old man from Washington after responding to a report of a shooting just outside the Wolf Lodge dumpsters.
The victim himself called in the shooting, claiming that he had been shot at multiple times.
Allegedly, the altercation occurred when the victim was taking out his trash and spotted the suspect digging through the dumpsters. The victim informed the suspect that he wasn't allowed to dig through there, and an argument ensued.
The suspect retrieved a firearm from his vehicle and fired it multiple times before fleeing the scene.
Deputies located the suspect and arrested him promptly. The case is still under active investigation.