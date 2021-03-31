It will be 16 years in May since the most horrific triple murder and kidnapping took place in Coeur d'Alene. Retired Kootenai County Sheriff’s detective Brad Maskell was the lead investigator on the case, and he said the atrocity is still vivid in his mind.
“I was thinking about what I was going to come across and many of the different scenarios I had in my head were nowhere near the extent of a crime scene that I walked into,” Maskell said.
A mother, Brenda Groene, bound and beaten to death, her 13-year-old son, Slade lay dead at her feet. Brenda’s boyfriend was also found bound and beaten to death in the home. Maskell soon found out that Brenda’s other two children were missing; they had been abducted. Shasta, 8, and her brother Dylan, 9, were taken by Joseph Edward Duncan III.
“Clearly it was a powerful, very very tragic, very strongly emotional scene,” Maskell said. “I felt an immense weight on my shoulders.”
Seven long weeks went by before there was any sign of Duncan or the kids. Maskell arrested Duncan at a Denny’s in Coeur d'Alene, with him was the only survivor of the brutal attacks, Shasta Groene.
“It was Shasta by the way who talked him into taking her there,” Maskell said. “She actually fully orchestrated her own rescue.”
At just eight years old Shasta escaped from Duncan was able to help investigators solve other murders Duncan had committed that were all unsolved.
On Sunday March 28, 2021 Duncan died in prison, and for those involved it brought some closure.
“It does put a level of closure knowing that he is now gone and he is just simply not breathing air anymore,” Maskell said. “There is some solace in knowing that.”