suspect dalton

UPDATE: AUG. 19 AT 4 A.M.

Kootenai County Sheriff's Deputies have arrested John D. Dalton, who has been booked in jail for the charge of murder.

KCSO said Dalton was the longtime boyfriend of a Spirit Lake woman, Tina Swor, who was found dead earlier this week. KCSO said she had been shot multiple times and that a preliminary investigation indicates foul play.

Dalton was reported to have been walking in St. Maries, Idaho. A Benewah County Sheriff's deputy responded and detained him.

UPDATE: AUG. 18 AT 11:30 A.M.

Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) is looking for John D. Dalton, the longtime boyfriend of the victim, Tina Swor. 

Dalton is a person of interest in the homicide investigation and considered armed and dangerous.

He is last known to be driving a black 2002 Chevrolet Silverado with Idaho license plate 7BN3581.

Dalton truck

Here's his description:

  • White 
  • Male
  • 225 pounds
  • Brown hair
  • Brown eyes

Deputies ask that anyone who sees Dalton or his truck to call 911 or a local law enforcement agency. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Det. Ballman at 208-446-2237.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho - Spirit Lake police found a woman dead inside a home on Delaware St. Monday with multiple gunshot wounds when conducting a welfare check.

They are investigating the case with Kootenai County Sheriff's Office. 

No information has been released about suspects yet.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 