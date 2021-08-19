UPDATE: AUG. 19 AT 4 A.M.
Kootenai County Sheriff's Deputies have arrested John D. Dalton, who has been booked in jail for the charge of murder.
KCSO said Dalton was the longtime boyfriend of a Spirit Lake woman, Tina Swor, who was found dead earlier this week. KCSO said she had been shot multiple times and that a preliminary investigation indicates foul play.
Dalton was reported to have been walking in St. Maries, Idaho. A Benewah County Sheriff's deputy responded and detained him.
UPDATE: AUG. 18 AT 11:30 A.M.
Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) is looking for John D. Dalton, the longtime boyfriend of the victim, Tina Swor.
Dalton is a person of interest in the homicide investigation and considered armed and dangerous.
He is last known to be driving a black 2002 Chevrolet Silverado with Idaho license plate 7BN3581.
Here's his description:
- White
- Male
- 225 pounds
- Brown hair
- Brown eyes
Deputies ask that anyone who sees Dalton or his truck to call 911 or a local law enforcement agency.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Det. Ballman at 208-446-2237.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho - Spirit Lake police found a woman dead inside a home on Delaware St. Monday with multiple gunshot wounds when conducting a welfare check.
They are investigating the case with Kootenai County Sheriff's Office.
No information has been released about suspects yet.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.