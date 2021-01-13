Weather Authority Alert

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) is asking people to only call 911 for emergencies. KCSO said due to weather, the dispatch center is being overrun with 911 calls for reports of trees down and other weather related events.

If you have an emergency, KCSO says to call 911. If you are reporting a tree down or another weather related event, please call the non-emergency line at (208) 446-1300. 

Right now, the dispatch center has received more than 400 calls as a result of the storm. KCSO said the majority of the calls are traffic hazards, trees down and power issues. 

