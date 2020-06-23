Update, June 24, 6:40 am:
RATHDRUM, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office has identified two people who survived a helicopter crash outside of Rathdrum on Tuesday, June 23.
According to the Sheriff's Office, 42-year-old Jay Schrank of Rathdrum and 78-year-old Jim Charbonneau of Spokane were both initially taken to Kootenai Health. They have both since been transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor but the investigation regarding the exact circumstances of the crash remains ongoing.
Previous Coverage:
RATHDRUM, Idaho - Fire officials have confirmed they are on scene of a helicopter crash outside of Rathdrum. The approximate location is Highway 41 and Wyoming Ave.
Kootenai Fire and and Northern Lake Firefighters are on scene. The helicopter was fully engulfed in flames.
The incident commander on scene tells KHQ two people were on board but both survived and have non-life threatening injuries.
Witnesses say the helicopter was having obvious trouble shortly before the crash. Fire crews say this could impact power in the area.
First responders are asking the public to please avoid the area.
