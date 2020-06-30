POST FALLS, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office has identified two men who drowned last weekend at Corbin Park in Post Falls.
The first victim is 35-year-old Gabriel Gardner from Spokane Valley. According to the Scheriff's Office, Gardner drowned on Friday, June 26. His body was recovered the same day.
The second victim was identified as 58-year-old James Cysewski from Hauser Lake. Cysewski reportedly drowned on Saturday, June 27 after his kayak overturned. The Sheriff's Office previously reported that two children onboard the kayak were wearing life jackets and were able to make it to shore.
The official cause of death for both men will be released by the coroner's office once they complete their investigation.
