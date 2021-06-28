KOOTENAI COUNTY- Ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is partnering with the Idaho Transportation Department's Office of Highway Safety to keep drunk drivers off the roads.
Beginning from July 1st and running through July 15th, officers from around 60 agencies across the state will be patrolling the streets, looking for drivers under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.
The Office of Highway safety says in 2019, impaired driving was the cause of 1,501 crashes which resulted in 99 deaths in Idaho alone. Statewide, there were 8,084 arrests in 2019.
The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office says that with COVID-19 restrictions lifting, Idahoans are eager to get out and celebrate with family and friends. However, they're urging everyone to be smart and safe.
“We want our community to enjoy the Fourth of July holiday, but we also want responsible drivers on our roads,” Sheriff Robert Norris said, “If you plan on drinking, also make a plan for a sober ride home. Driving under the influence of any substance is dangerous and illegal, and will land you a DUI.”
Law enforcement in Kootenai County made 44 DUI arrests during last summer's Fourth of July impaired driving campaign.
KCSO wants you to remember these key points:
- It is never okay to drink and drive. Designate a sober driver or use a ride sharing service to get home if you've been out drinking.
- Wear your seatbelt. Not only is it the law, KCSO says it's the best defense in a vehicle which helps prevent injury and death in a crash.
- If you see what you think is an impaired driver, call 911. If you are driving, use the hands-free mode on your cell phone.
- If you have a friend who is about to drive under the influence, take their keys and make safe arrangements to get them home.