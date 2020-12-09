HAUSER, Idaho - During an executed search warrant on Tuesday, the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO), the Kootenai County Joint Agency SWAT team and Spokane Police SWAT located approximately 2.75 pounds of heroin.
According to KCSO, the approximate street value is $195,000. Detectives also located methamphetamine, prescription pills, a cash counting machine, three firearms, paraphemalia and items associated with the distribution of illegal drugs.
Detectives arrested 38-year-old Paula L. Riojas for trafficking heroin and unlawful possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
