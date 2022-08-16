missing kc kids.jpg

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in locating Juvenile Runaway Micah Matlock and Juvenile Missing Person Ryder Matlock.
HAYDEN, Idaho. - The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office (KSCO) is looking for help finding a runaway boy and a missing boy.
 
Deputies say Micah Matlock and Ryder Matlock left their residence in Hayden on Sunday around 2 p.m. and haven't been seen since. According to deputies, the two hang out at places like Maverik, Walmart and Tubbs Hill.
 
Micah Matlock is described as five feet, nine inches tall. He weighs 111 pounds and has short blonde hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and should have a tan backpack.
 
Ryder Matlock is described by deputies as four feet, five inches tall. He weighs 90 pounds with short brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing blue basketball shorts, yellow Croc sandals and should have a grey backpack.
 
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Micah and Ryder Matlock, please contact Detective Broesch at 208-446-2237 or rbroesch@kcgov.us and reference case 22-39834.

