KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help identifying a person of interest in regards to a theft from a local store.
KCSO said it happened in the area of West Hargrave Avenue and Pleasant View Road in the early morning of January 22.
If you have information about the individual pictured in the security footage, you are asked to call Det. Zirker at 208-446-2257, mzirker@kcgov.us , KCSO Incident #21-03593.
