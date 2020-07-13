COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) has officially identified the last victims of the deadly plane collision that killed eight people on July 5.
According to the KCSO, the last victim to be identified in the seaplane is 57-year-old David Sorenson from Clayton, California. Sorenson was on the seaplane with pilot Neil Lunt and Sean Fredrickson and his three children.
The two occupants of the Cessna have officially been identified as 66-year-old Jay Cawley from Lewiston and 61-year-old Kelly Kreeger from Auburn, California. They were the only two occupants of the Cessna.
The KCSO also said that there had been large canisters at the Loff's Bay Boat Launch with parts of the planes in them. Recovered wreckage had been placed into the canisters to help facilitate transport. The canisters have since been removed from the launch area.
The investigation into the cause of the collision is currently being conducted by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). The recovery of the two planes is being coordinated by the insurance companies for the two aircraft. Once the wreckage is recovered, it will be handed over to the NTSB and taken to an out-of-state facility for futher investigation.
It is currently unknown when recovery efforts will continue. The boat launch and docks at Loff's Bay are currently open to the public, however they may need to close again when recovery operations resume.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.