COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – As summer rolls around and students get dismissed from school, Kootenai County’s 18 lakes and 56 miles of river start to become heavily populated with boats enjoying the summer weather. This requires the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) to deploy their fleet of patrol boats, making sure the water is safe for everyone.
“Last week with the weather it’s been very busy,” KCSO Deputy Jonathan Traw said. “We understand that people are out here just to have fun, and our role is to make sure people are having fun safely.”
According to Traw, patrolling the waters is a proactive effort, to make sure people understand the rules and why they’re in place. Early in the season, he sees lots of expired registrations on boats, and uses those stops as a way to educate people. On the whole, Traw estimates that 6-10% of total stops end in some form of citation, with the rest resulting in warnings.
“Our job is PR, it's public relations,” Traw said. “So we're out here waving, we understand people are having a good time and so education is what we push.”
While inebriated boaters and speeders, especially at night, are the most serious infractions, Traw says he spends most of his day just making sure people are enjoying the water safely.
“We're out here looking for negligent operations, people riding on the bows or on the sterns. That's negligent behavior so we pull people over for that and educate them,” Traw said. “We do safety inspections to make sure people have enough life jackets, fire extinguishers and everything else.”