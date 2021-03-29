Convicted killer and violent predator Joseph Duncan is dead. He died over the weekend in Terre Haute, Indiana. Duncan had been on death row, but in the end it was brain cancer that ultimately took the 58-year-old's life.
Duncan was sentenced to the death penalty in 2005. He is convicted of killing Brenda Groene, her boyfriend and her 13-year-old son inside their home near Coeur d'Alene. He kidnapped Groene's two other children Shasta, 8, and Dylan, 9.
Duncan tortured and abused the children, eventually killing Dylan.
Shasta was rescued seven weeks later when a waitress at the Coeur d'Alene Denny's recognized the little girl and Duncan inside the restaurant.
The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office releasing a statement on Monday reading in part:
"It was one of the worst tragedies Idaho has ever seen. Duncan was a brutal killer and the embodiment of evil. Bumper stickers that read “KILL DUNCAN” can still be seen in North Idaho today. Sheriff’s Detectives and Jurors who reviewed and studied the evidence, said that this one case changed them forever. The horrific nature, violence, and the young age of the innocent victims brought national attention to our peaceful community. Duncan is now dead, and we can thankfully close this dark chapter. As a community, we have grown stronger, we rally around victims, we stand up for one another, and we do not let darkness make us who we are. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Groene and McKenzie families for continued healing and closure."